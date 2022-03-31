Ex-Rangers pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong to make KBO Opening Day start

Veteran left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong will mark his KBO comeback with the Kia Tigers after a one-year stint with the Texas Rangers, as he takes the ball against the LG Twins at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. This will be Yang's fifth Opening Day assignment. The 2017 Korean Series and regular season MVP had also started the first game of the 2020 season.