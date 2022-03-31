KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS 52,800 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119500 UP2000
GC Corp 202,000 0
GS E&C 46,400 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 UP 35,000
KPIC 167,500 UP 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,560 UP 40
SKC 154,500 UP 8,000
GS Retail 28,350 UP 250
Ottogi 446,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 41,500 UP 800
MERITZ SECU 6,540 UP 160
DongwonInd 252,000 UP 12,000
HtlShilla 81,200 UP 500
Hanmi Science 44,650 DN 450
DB HiTek 74,900 DN 1,900
CJ 84,400 UP 400
LX INT 34,450 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 16,750 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 UP 1,300
Daesang 23,300 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,720 UP 55
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 6,420 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 98,400 0
KCC 342,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 89,800 DN 600
BukwangPharm 12,750 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 96,600 UP 5,800
Daewoong 31,250 DN 450
AmoreG 43,900 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 180,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,042,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,230 UP 110
KAL 30,200 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,200 DN 20
POSCO CHEMICAL 120,500 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 13,250 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,200 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,550 UP 900
