KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 256,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 299,500 DN 3,500
LG Corp. 76,400 UP 1,600
SGBC 68,400 UP 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,100 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 300
HITEJINRO 37,450 UP 400
Yuhan 58,400 DN 600
SLCORP 24,750 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 104,000 0
DL 61,200 UP 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,650 UP 250
KIA CORP. 74,000 UP 300
SK hynix 118,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 690,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,900 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,350 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 219,000 UP 11,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,900 DN 300
Kogas 39,600 UP 450
Hanwha 31,450 0
TaihanElecWire 1,850 UP 425
Hyosung 85,900 UP 600
LOTTE 32,400 DN 350
GCH Corp 23,900 DN 200
LotteChilsung 182,000 UP 10,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,990 UP 80
POSCO Holdings 293,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 69,900 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 69,600 DN 300
NHIS 11,400 0
Hanssem 85,200 UP 500
KSOE 88,900 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,950 UP 650
MS IND 23,000 DN 150
OCI 105,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 45,150 UP 1,000
KorZinc 585,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 20
