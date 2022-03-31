KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 78,300 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 165,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 57,000 UP 800
S-Oil 96,700 DN 100
LG Innotek 387,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 UP 9,500
HMM 29,150 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 64,300 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 155,000 UP 500
S-1 71,300 UP 500
ZINUS 72,600 UP 100
Hanchem 245,500 UP 9,500
DWS 58,900 UP 600
Mobis 215,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 DN 1,200
KEPCO 22,650 DN 50
SamsungSecu 41,900 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,250 UP 100
SKTelecom 56,900 UP 600
SNT MOTIV 46,250 DN 800
HyundaiElev 38,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 138,500 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,300 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,220 UP 85
Handsome 35,700 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 21,850 0
COWAY 68,500 UP 800
Hanon Systems 11,800 DN 50
SK 242,000 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,800 UP 100
ShinpoongPharm 38,700 DN 200
IBK 10,850 0
DONGSUH 27,400 UP 350
SamsungEng 26,200 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,990 UP 180
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,550 UP 350
KT 35,700 UP 1,300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159500 UP500
