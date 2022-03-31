KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,900 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 UP 1,100
KT&G 80,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 120,500 DN 500
Celltrion 171,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,600 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 800
KIH 78,400 UP 1,600
DHICO 20,450 UP 50
Doosanfc 40,900 UP 150
LG Display 20,650 UP 600
Kangwonland 27,850 DN 50
NAVER 340,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 106,500 0
NCsoft 467,500 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 98,800 UP 400
DSME 24,800 UP 150
HDSINFRA 6,640 UP 40
DWEC 7,000 UP 190
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 41,800 UP 250
LGH&H 858,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 532,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 84,100 UP 1,600
CJ CGV 27,600 UP 100
LIG Nex1 71,900 DN 800
Fila Holdings 31,450 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,600 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,150 UP 40
GS 43,900 UP 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 0
FOOSUNG 19,750 UP 100
SK Innovation 215,000 UP 3,500
Youngone Corp 47,600 DN 400
(MORE)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry