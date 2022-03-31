KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 63,400 UP 1,300
GKL 14,850 UP 50
KOLON IND 63,400 UP 4,400
HanmiPharm 274,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 33,200 UP 200
Meritz Financial 40,650 UP 1,600
BNK Financial Group 7,960 UP 50
emart 141,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 83,600 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 61,300 UP 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 43,500 DN 500
PIAM 46,100 UP 900
HANJINKAL 61,900 DN 300
Hansae 26,650 DN 300
DoubleUGames 51,600 DN 500
CUCKOO 17,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 827,000 DN 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,850 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 UP 200
MANDO 50,300 UP 300
Netmarble 111,500 UP 500
KRAFTON 275,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53800 UP500
ORION 88,800 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,400 DN 100
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 136,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 15,100 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 465,000 UP 22,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 521,000 UP 46,000
SKBS 157,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,350 UP 150
KakaoBank 51,600 UP 1,300
SK ie technology 126,500 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 442,000 UP 1,500
DL E&C 132,500 UP 500
kakaopay 148,500 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 56,800 UP 600
HYBE 309,500 0
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry