Punishment of tattooing by non-medical professionals legal: Constitutional Court
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that it is not against the highest law to punish non-medical workers practicing tattooing.
In a 5-4 decision, the court dismissed a constitutional petition by a group of tattooists against the Medical Service Act that outlaws tattooing by people with no medical license.
Under the law, violators can face up to two years in prison or 10 million won (US$8,300) in fines.
The court said tattooing involves risks of health-related side effects from the use of needles and dyestuff, and the current law provided safeguards to ensure the safety of recipients. It also said the decision on whether to introduce a new license program for medically unlicensed tattooists was up to the legislature.
Currently, several bills on qualifying tattooists without medical licenses remain pending at the National Assembly's health committee, mostly proposed on the grounds that tattoos are generally sought for artistic or cosmetic purposes, not medical ones.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry