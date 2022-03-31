Ex-presidential contender Yoo announces bid for Gyeonggi governor
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Former opposition lawmaker Yoo Seong-min on Thursday announced his plan to run for governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections.
Yoo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) declared his bid for the top post of South Korea's most populous province and vowed to put his 23 years of political experience toward the governor job.
Yoo, who finished fourth in the 2017 presidential election, earlier competed in the PPP's presidential primary that was eventually won by now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
Meanwhile, Kim Dong-yeon, a former finance minister who withdrew his candidacy in this year's presidential election to support the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, also announced his bid for the Gyeonggi governorship.
