Forex authorities unloaded US$6.89 bln in Q4 to ease market volatility
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange authorities unloaded a net $6.89 billion in the fourth quarter of last year to ease volatility in the forex market, the central bank said Thursday.
The intervention through dollar selling came as the local currency lost marked ground to the greenback amid expectations of the U.S.' tapering of stimulus and concerns over China's economy, according to a BOK official.
The BOK and the finance ministry have disclosed quarterly figures on net selling or buying of dollars in the forex market since the third quarter of 2019.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry