Nexturnbioscience to raise 14 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:45 March 31, 2022
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Nexturnbioscience Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 14 billion won (US$11.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.65 million common shares at a price of 3,830 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
Army to test-run Redback armored vehicle under export support program
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to about 320,000; critical cases at another high