Yoon, EU chief hold phone talks, eye bilateral summit in second half
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol had a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Thursday and agreed to try to hold a summit in South Korea in the latter half of this year, Yoon's spokesperson said.
During their first call, Yoon said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "cannot be justified" and stressed the international community's unified response for peace in Ukraine, Kim Eun-hye said in a press release.
The EU chief thanked South Korea for joining sanctions against Russia and providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, referring to Seoul as Europe's "strategic partner," according to the statement.
The two sides vowed to align to address major challenges in their respective regions, including North Korea and Ukraine, and expand partnership in health, the environment and digital transitions, it added.
