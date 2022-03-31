Gov't mulls easing curbs on private gatherings, business curfew
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The government is expected to relax curbs on private gatherings and business hours next week as the omicron-fueled worst wave of the pandemic appears to have peaked and new cases have started to plateau, health authorities said Thursday.
The government is scheduled to hold a meeting Friday to discuss new social distancing guidelines that will go into force on Monday.
The authorities are likely to relax restrictions to allow a maximum of 10 people for private meetings, up from the current eight, and extend the curfew on restaurants, cafes and other businesses by one hour until midnight, officials said.
The move comes as new infections declined last week for the first time in nearly three months.
Beginning Friday, fully vaccinated people from all countries will no longer be subject to a seven-day self-quarantine upon arrival, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The KDCA said it lifted quarantine requirements for travelers from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar, which were excluded from the initial list of quarantine exemption that went into effect a week ago.
