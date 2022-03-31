Yoon's U.S. delegation expected to depart on Sunday: sources
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation to the United States is expected to depart for Washington over the weekend to meet U.S. government officials and politicians, informed sources said Thursday.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party, plans to leave on Sunday given the U.S. Congress breaks for recess on April 11, according to the transition team's officials.
Park told reporters the team has been arranging meetings with senior U.S. officials and politicians to discuss the bilateral alliance and deliver Yoon's messages to the Joe Biden administration.
Park is a four-term lawmaker who is known for his expertise on diplomatic affairs, having served as chairperson of the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs and unification, and head of the Korea-America Association.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update