Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Yoon Suk-yeolnomics' that started with property tax reduction (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suspension of heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr to pave the way for owners of multiple homes to sell them (Kookmin Daily)
-- Transition committee says it will 'exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Transition committee, Cheong Wa Dae clash again over personnel appointment issue for DSME (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Transition committee plans to temporarily 'exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr' (Segye Times)
-- Transition committee calls DSME CEO appointment 'shameless' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3 days after Cheong Wa Dae dinner, verbal exchange between new, old power gets sharper (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- '1 yr of fever and pain,' life caught in COVID-19 aftereffect (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry in step with incoming Yoon gov't over 'tenant protection law overhaul' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Transition committee seeks to exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Industry ministry's trade function to go to foreign ministry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon, Yoon clash again over choice of CEO for DSME (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- As it happened: South Korea's deadly omicron experiment (Korea Herald)
-- Talent drain takes luster off of Seoul mayoral race (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
S. Korea logs record low trade deficit in IP rights in 2021
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate