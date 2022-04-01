N.K. leader urges 'ideological offensive' by propaganda officials
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took a commemorative photo in person with the participants of a workshop of the ruling party's propaganda officials and called for accelerated "revolution through a powerful ideological offensive," according to the country's state media Friday.
Apparently, Kim paid keen attention to the workshop, which opened in Pyongyang on Monday and brought together officials in the "information field" of the Workers' Party of Korea. He sent a letter to the attendees on the first day of the event and met with them for the photo session Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He expressed "belief that the participants in the workshop would hold fast to the Juche theory of giving importance to ideology as the motive force of innovation, creation and advance and dynamically accelerate our revolution through a powerful ideological offensive," the KCNA reported. Juche means self-reliance.
The workshop was held at a time when the Kim regime is intensifying its provocative stance, highlighted by the launch of a long-range missile last week.
The North has often sought to tighten social discipline and rally internal unity in the face of growing pressure from the international community over its provocations leading to the escalation of regional tensions.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
S. Korea logs record low trade deficit in IP rights in 2021
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony