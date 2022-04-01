Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
All News 08:36 April 01, 2022
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The government has decided to raise the private gathering size limit to 10 people and relax the business hour curfew on restaurants and cafes to midnight, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
The new social distancing rules will go into effect Monday for two weeks.
The decision to further relax antivirus curbs came as the country began to see a downward trend in new infections amid the omicron-fueled wave of the pandemic. The number of daily COVID-19 cases soared to as high as 621,197 on March 17.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
