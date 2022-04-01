S. Korea, Bangladesh seek closer ties on ICT, infrastructure
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and Bangladesh held policy consultations on strengthening cooperation in technology, infrastructure and other fields, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with his Bangladesh counterpart, Masud Bin Momen, in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka on Thursday (local time) to discuss ways to expand substantive economic cooperation between the two nations, according to the ministry.
The two sides agreed to broaden their economic ties, currently focused mainly on fabric and clothing manufacturing, to a wider range of sectors, including ICT, infrastructure and science, it said.
It marks the first time in 25 years that South Korea's vice foreign minister has visited Bangladesh for such a bilateral meeting. In 2023, the two sides commemorate the 50th anniversary of forging their diplomatic relations.
