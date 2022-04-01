Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/00 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 30

Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 60

Jeju 14/09 Sunny 20

Daegu 15/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/07 Sunny 0

