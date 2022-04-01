S. Korea's exports up 18.2 pct in March to all-time high on robust demand for chips
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 18.2 percent in March from a year earlier to reach the highest monthly figure ever on the back of brisk demand for chips and petroleum products, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments stood at US$63.48 billion last month, up from $53.69 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It is the highest tally since the ministry began compiling related data in 1956.
Imports surged 27.9 percent on-year to $63.62 billion, also recording a record monthly high amid high energy prices, leading the country to post a trade deficit of $140 million, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
S. Korea logs record low trade deficit in IP rights in 2021
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony