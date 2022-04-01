Seoul stocks open lower on Ukraine, inflation risks
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday amid still ongoing tensions surrounding Ukraine and rising inflation risks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 21.6 points, or 0.78 percent, to trade at 2,736.05 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Stocks dropped as Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol fueled pessimism about the two countries' peace talks.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 0.59 percent, with battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution sliding 0.9 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics retreated 0.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,215.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close.
