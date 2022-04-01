Yoon to visit Jeju to attend memorial for 1948 massacre victims
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit the southern island of Jeju this weekend to attend a memorial for victims of a 1948 civilian massacre, his spokesperson said Friday.
Yoon plans to attend the memorial ceremony Sunday, keeping a promise he made during the campaign, Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.
"Whatever the reason, regarding the fact that civilians were innocently sacrificed, President-elect Yoon has stressed it is the obligation and duty of a liberal democracy to honor the spirits and for all the people to warmly embrace and console them," she said.
The ceremony will mark the anniversary of the April 3, 1948, uprising of Jeju islanders against the U.S. military-led rule following Japan's 1910-45 occupation of Korea.
The then government distorted the uprising as a communist riot and massacred an estimated 14,000-30,000 civilians, or up to 10 percent of the island's population at the time, in armed crackdowns over seven years beginning in 1947, starting before the April 3 incident.
Yoon promised during the campaign to do his best to properly compensate the victims' families if elected.
This will be the first time a president-elect has attended the annual memorial ceremony due to the change in the political calendar following President Park Geun-hye's ouster in 2017.
Former President Roh Moo-hyun, who was the first president to apologize for the incident in 2003, was also the first to attend the ceremony in 2006.
His conservative successors skipped the event, but liberal President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony in 2018.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony