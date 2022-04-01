Medytox files complaint with ITC against Hugel over botox strain
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Medytox Inc. said Friday it has filed a complaint with a U.S. trade panel against domestic rival botox maker Hugel Inc. over a botulinum toxin strain.
The complaint lodged with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) targets top South Korean botox maker Hugel, its U.S. and European partner Croma-Pharma GmbH, and Hugel America, a joint venture between Hugel and Croma-Pharma GmbH.
"Hugel has developed and produced a botulinum toxin product by misappropriating trade secrets belonging to Medytox and is trying to export the drug to the U.S.," Medytox said in the complaint.
Medytox claimed the ITC should launch an investigation into Hugel's illegal act and impose a ban on imports of Hugel's botulinum toxin product.
Medytox also requested the U.S. trade panel prohibit sales of Hugel's imported products in the world's largest economy, and stop its advertisement and marketing activities in the U.S.
"We will mobilize all legal and other means to protect our intellectual property rights in an effort to maximize corporate and shareholder value," Medytox CEO Jung Hyun-ho said.
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony