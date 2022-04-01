Online shopping up 13.7 pct on-year in Feb. amid pandemic
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping in South Korea rose 13.7 percent on-year in February, led by solid demand for food delivery services, electronics goods and travel services amid the pandemic, data showed Friday.
The value of online shopping transactions stood at 15.4 trillion won (US$12.6 billion) in February, compared with 13.6 trillion won the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 20.4 percent on-year to 11.8 trillion won. Mobile shopping accounted for a record 76.4 percent of the total value of online shopping.
Online shopping gained traction due to the COVID-19 pandemic as more people refrained from visiting shops to avoid virus infections.
Online transactions of food delivery services rose 23 percent on-year to 2.24 trillion won in February as orders placed via mobile apps increased. Those of food and beverages went up 11 percent to 2.05 trillion won.
Online purchases of electronics goods climbed 20 percent to 1.91 trillion won due to the release of new smartphones and solid demand for online grocery shopping.
Online shopping for travel and transportation-related services advanced 35.6 percent to 784 billion won as reservations rose amid the vaccine rollout and a low base effect.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony