55 pct expect Yoon to do good job: survey
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Fifty-five percent of South Koreans expect President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to do a good job after taking office, a survey showed Friday.
The Gallup Korea survey of 1,001 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday also showed that 41 percent do not expect Yoon to do well on state affairs. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Compared with a week ago, positive responses on expectations of Yoon's job performance were unchanged, while negative responses slightly rose by 1 percentage point.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party was elected in the March 9 election with 48.56 percent of the vote, beating his Democratic Party rival, Lee Jae-myung, by 0.73 percentage point, the smallest margin ever.
Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 2 percentage points from last week to 42 percent, and his disapproval rating also declined 2 points to 49 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
