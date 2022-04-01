Incheon airport removes waiting zones for foreign arrivals under eased COVID-19 rules
All News 11:36 April 01, 2022
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Incheon International Airport on Friday removed COVID-19 information desks and separate waiting zones for international travelers from the arrival halls in its two terminals as inbound travelers are now allowed to use public transportation.
Previously, those who arrived from abroad were only allowed to take quarantine taxis or personal vehicles to leave the airport, but the restriction on public transportation use was lifted Friday.
Booths for checking people's vaccination status, however, will remain in operation, officials said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
Most Saved
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony