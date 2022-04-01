Korea Shipbuilding bags 545.8 bln-won order for 2 LNG ships
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has clinched a 545.8 billion-won (US$449 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deal with a European shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build the vessels and deliver them by the first half of 2025.
KSOE did not disclose the size of the LNG carriers.
KSOE has obtained orders to construct 70 ships worth $7.1 billion so far this year, or about 41 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has the KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
(END)
