Air Force trainer jet crashes in Sacheon

All News 14:08 April 01, 2022

SACHEON, South Korea, April 1 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force KT-1 trainer jet crashed in southern South Korea on Friday, with the fate of the pilot not confirmed immediately.

The jet crashed in a rice paddy in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, at 1:36 p.m., according to officials. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
