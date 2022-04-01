Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 3 dead, 1 seriously injured in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets

All News 14:30 April 01, 2022

(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)

SACHEON, South Korea, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southern South Korea on Friday, leaving three pilots dead and another seriously injured, officials said.

The jets crashed in a rice paddy in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul, at 1:36 p.m. after colliding with each other in midair, officials said.

Over 30 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site.
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Air Force #jet crash
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!