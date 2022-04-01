Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japan expands sanctions against N. Korea over ICBM launch

All News 14:29 April 01, 2022

TOKYO, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese government on Friday announced additional sanctions on North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.

Six North Koreans, three Russians and four Russian entities will be subject to an "asset freeze" for their involvement in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development under the measure approved by the Cabinet, according to Tokyo officials.

The move came in response to Pyongyang's first-known ICBM launch in more than four years.

Tokyo has implemented its own sanctions against Pyongyang since 2006, with 129 organizations and 120 individuals blacklisted.

An image from footage released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central Television on March 25, 2022, of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which was test-fired at Sunan airfield near Pyongyang a day earlier. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

