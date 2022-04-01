Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2,733 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:28 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 2,733 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 84,395.

The new cases included 1,858 from the Army, 326 from the Air Force, 257 from the Navy, 143 from the Marine Corps and 130 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 10 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seven from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 14,668 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo taken June 20, 2021, a soldier is swabbed for a COVID-19 test at a temporary testing center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

