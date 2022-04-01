Cherry blossom street in Yeouido to be open next week due to delayed blooming

During the period, a 1.7-kilometer-long section of the street near the National Assembly, one of the most-visited spots during the cherry blossom season, will be blocked for traffic and welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. But no annual cherry blossom festival, including social activities, will be held during the period this spring as well due to lingering virus infection fears.

