Transition team officials to visit BTS agency this weekend
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Officials of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team will visit Hybe, the agency of K-pop sensation BTS, this weekend, its spokesperson said Friday, amid speculation the panel could discuss the issue of military service exemption of the boy band.
Presidential transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo and members of the social, welfare and culture subcommittee plan to visit Hybe on Saturday, according to a transition team spokesperson, Shin Yong-hyun.
"This visit is aimed at listening to opinions from the field with regard to the development of K-culture," Shin said. "We will listen to opinions on various factors that impede the industry's development."
Shin added the issue of granting favors to superb entertainers, like BTS, regarding military service could be discussed during the transition team's meeting with Hybe officials.
"We will first listen, rather than asking," she said.
All able-bodied South Korean men are to serve in the military for about two years. But only global award-winning athletes and classical musicians have been granted a waiver in recognition of their role in promoting their country's image abroad.
A bill that would allow prominent male pop celebrities to substitute their mandatory active-duty service for other alternate programs has been pending at the National Assembly.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony