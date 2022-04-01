S. Korea to donate US$32 million in humanitarian aid for Afghan people
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to offer US$32 million in humanitarian aid through international organizations this year for people in need there, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Lee Kyung-chul, special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, revealed the plan during the High-level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan 2022, which was held virtually the previous day, according to the ministry.
Lee stressed the importance of the international community's concerted efforts to help Afghans stand on their own feet economically, it added.
