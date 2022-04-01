SsangYong's March sales jump 21 pct on exports
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Friday its sales jumped 21 percent last month from a year earlier on increased exports of its SUV models.
SsangYong Motor sold 8,596 vehicles in March, up from 7,122 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 19 percent to 5,102 units last month from 4,306 a year ago, while exports climbed to 3,494 units from 2,816 during the same period, it said.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
Last month, it added its first all-electric model, the Korando e-Motion subcompact SUV, to the lineup to boost sales in the domestic market.
SsangYong was placed under a court receivership in April last year for the second time after undergoing the same process a decade earlier.
Its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
From January to March, sales rose 25 percent to 23,188 autos from 18,559 units a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
