Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 28 -- N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
29 -- N. Korea seems to have fired Hwasong-15 ICBM last week, S. Korea's military tells lawmakers
N.K. leader urges party officials to eradicate anti-socialist practices
30 -- S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry
31 -- N. Korea calls on party officials to wipe out anti-socialist practices
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
April 1 -- N.K. leader urges 'ideological offensive' by propaganda officials
COVAX cuts all COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: global charity
(END)
