Ex-ruling party chief declares bid for Seoul mayor
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Five-term lawmaker Song Young-gil on Friday declared his bid for Seoul mayor in the June local elections.
Song was the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party ahead of the March 9 presidential election but stepped down following its defeat.
In a Facebook post Friday, he wrote he hears the "strong calls" of many people to run for mayor.
"There are many excellent people in our party. Together with them, I will faithfully follow the decision of the party," he said, suggesting he does not expect to receive the party's strategic nomination and is open to competing in a primary.
"I will devote myself to winning the local elections as a party member, without any consideration for position or job," he said.
The mayoral election will be one of the biggest races, along with the gubernatorial election in Gyeonggi Province, with current Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party expected to seek reelection.
"Now it will be up to the party and party members, and our supporters, to decide who will win in Seoul," Song said, adding he recently moved his address to Seoul.
