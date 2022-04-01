Hyundai's March sales fall 17 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday its sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier, as a global chip shortage continued to affect its vehicles production and sales.
Hyundai Motor sold 313,926 vehicles in March, down from 378,246 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"The company will readjust production schedules to minimize the impact of chip supply disruptions and the spread of the highly transmissible omicron virus variant on vehicle sales," the statement said.
Domestic sales declined 28 percent to 52,883 units from 73,810 during the period, while overseas sales were down 14 percent to 261,043 from 304,436, the statement said.
From January to March, sales fell 9.8 percent to 901,913 autos from 999,828 units during the same period of last year.
Hyundai has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year, higher than the 3.89 million sold last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate