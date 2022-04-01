Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

GC Corp 199,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 46,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 166,000 DN 1,500
LS 52,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 DN500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,500 DN 60
SKC 154,500 0
GS Retail 28,350 0
Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 40,800 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 6,570 UP 30
HtlShilla 83,300 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 44,400 DN 250
DongwonInd 246,500 DN 5,500
AmoreG 46,600 UP 2,700
HyundaiMtr 178,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,038,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 12,550 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 95,500 DN 1,100
Daewoong 30,600 DN 650
Daesang 23,000 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,855 UP 5
LX INT 34,800 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 32,100 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 16,550 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,675 DN 45
NEXENTIRE 6,450 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 96,900 DN 1,500
KCC 337,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 88,800 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 200
LG Corp. 76,200 DN 200
SSANGYONGCNE 8,150 DN 80
KAL 31,200 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 119,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 13,050 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,800 UP 3,600
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 DN 80
Youngpoong 682,000 DN 8,000
(MORE)

