KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 199,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 46,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 166,000 DN 1,500
LS 52,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 DN500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,500 DN 60
SKC 154,500 0
GS Retail 28,350 0
Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 40,800 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 6,570 UP 30
HtlShilla 83,300 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 44,400 DN 250
DongwonInd 246,500 DN 5,500
AmoreG 46,600 UP 2,700
HyundaiMtr 178,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,038,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 12,550 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 95,500 DN 1,100
Daewoong 30,600 DN 650
Daesang 23,000 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,855 UP 5
LX INT 34,800 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 32,100 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 16,550 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,675 DN 45
NEXENTIRE 6,450 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 96,900 DN 1,500
KCC 337,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 88,800 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 200
LG Corp. 76,200 DN 200
SSANGYONGCNE 8,150 DN 80
KAL 31,200 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 119,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 13,050 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,800 UP 3,600
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 DN 80
Youngpoong 682,000 DN 8,000
(MORE)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony