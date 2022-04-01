KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 116,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,450 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,000 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 220,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,450 DN 450
Kogas 38,800 DN 800
Hanwha 31,450 0
DB HiTek 73,400 DN 1,500
CJ 84,200 DN 200
DL 61,600 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,500 DN 150
KIA CORP. 74,200 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 126,500 DN 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,400 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 41,450 DN 50
HITEJINRO 37,750 UP 300
DOOSAN 102,500 DN 1,500
Yuhan 59,000 UP 600
SLCORP 24,400 DN 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,750 DN 800
Shinsegae 263,000 UP 6,500
SGBC 66,700 DN 1,700
Nongshim 298,500 DN 1,000
Hyosung 85,500 DN 400
LOTTE 32,600 UP 200
GCH Corp 23,450 DN 450
LotteChilsung 181,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,010 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 288,000 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 70,300 UP 400
SamsungElec 69,100 DN 500
NHIS 11,450 UP 50
KSOE 86,100 DN 2,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,750 DN 200
MS IND 22,700 DN 300
OCI 105,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 44,300 DN 850
KorZinc 590,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,630 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 76,600 DN 1,700
