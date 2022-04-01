Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 April 01, 2022

Hanssem 81,700 DN 3,500
IS DONGSEO 55,500 DN 1,500
S-Oil 98,300 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 384,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 206,000 DN 3,500
HMM 28,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 155,000 0
SamsungElecMech 161,500 DN 3,500
S-1 70,900 DN 400
ZINUS 71,600 DN 1,000
Hanchem 236,500 DN 9,000
DWS 57,300 DN 1,600
KEPCO 22,950 UP 300
Mobis 217,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 0
SamsungSecu 42,200 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,050 DN 200
SKTelecom 57,200 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 47,050 UP 800
HyundaiElev 38,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,850 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,170 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,700 UP 150
KT 36,500 UP 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165000 UP5500
LOTTE TOUR 18,200 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 100
SK 241,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 37,700 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,710 DN 280
Handsome 35,350 DN 350
SamsungEng 25,800 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 22,700 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 1,500
COWAY 67,200 DN 1,300
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!