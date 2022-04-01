KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 81,700 DN 3,500
IS DONGSEO 55,500 DN 1,500
S-Oil 98,300 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 384,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 206,000 DN 3,500
HMM 28,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 155,000 0
SamsungElecMech 161,500 DN 3,500
S-1 70,900 DN 400
ZINUS 71,600 DN 1,000
Hanchem 236,500 DN 9,000
DWS 57,300 DN 1,600
KEPCO 22,950 UP 300
Mobis 217,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 0
SamsungSecu 42,200 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,050 DN 200
SKTelecom 57,200 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 47,050 UP 800
HyundaiElev 38,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,850 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,170 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,700 UP 150
KT 36,500 UP 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165000 UP5500
LOTTE TOUR 18,200 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 100
SK 241,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 37,700 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,710 DN 280
Handsome 35,350 DN 350
SamsungEng 25,800 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 22,700 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 1,500
COWAY 67,200 DN 1,300
(MORE)
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony