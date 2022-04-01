LOTTE SHOPPING 97,500 UP 1,700

IBK 10,950 UP 100

DONGSUH 27,000 DN 400

NCsoft 467,000 DN 500

KIWOOM 99,100 UP 300

DSME 24,250 DN 550

HDSINFRA 6,530 DN 110

DWEC 6,890 DN 110

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 379,500 UP 10,000

KEPCO KPS 41,450 DN 350

NAVER 335,500 DN 5,000

Kakao 106,000 DN 500

Kangwonland 28,000 UP 150

LGH&H 896,000 UP 38,000

LGCHEM 523,000 DN 9,000

KT&G 81,000 UP 300

KEPCO E&C 82,800 DN 1,300

DHICO 20,300 DN 150

Doosanfc 40,200 DN 700

LG Display 20,100 DN 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,900 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 117,500 DN 3,000

Celltrion 169,000 DN 2,500

Huchems 22,300 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,200 UP 500

KIH 77,400 DN 1,000

GS 43,950 UP 50

CJ CGV 28,050 UP 450

LIG Nex1 71,800 DN 100

Fila Holdings 31,450 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 DN 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 48,400 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 3,155 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 165,500 UP 5,500

FOOSUNG 19,000 DN 750

SK Innovation 215,000 0

PIAM 46,000 DN 100

(MORE)