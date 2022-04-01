Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 01, 2022

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,500 UP 1,700
IBK 10,950 UP 100
DONGSUH 27,000 DN 400
NCsoft 467,000 DN 500
KIWOOM 99,100 UP 300
DSME 24,250 DN 550
HDSINFRA 6,530 DN 110
DWEC 6,890 DN 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 UP 10,000
KEPCO KPS 41,450 DN 350
NAVER 335,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 106,000 DN 500
Kangwonland 28,000 UP 150
LGH&H 896,000 UP 38,000
LGCHEM 523,000 DN 9,000
KT&G 81,000 UP 300
KEPCO E&C 82,800 DN 1,300
DHICO 20,300 DN 150
Doosanfc 40,200 DN 700
LG Display 20,100 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,900 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 169,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,300 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,200 UP 500
KIH 77,400 DN 1,000
GS 43,950 UP 50
CJ CGV 28,050 UP 450
LIG Nex1 71,800 DN 100
Fila Holdings 31,450 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,400 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,155 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 165,500 UP 5,500
FOOSUNG 19,000 DN 750
SK Innovation 215,000 0
PIAM 46,000 DN 100
(MORE)

