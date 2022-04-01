Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 April 01, 2022

HANJINKAL 62,800 UP 900
DoubleUGames 51,300 DN 300
CUCKOO 17,700 DN 50
POONGSAN 33,100 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 60,800 DN 500
Hansae 26,750 UP 100
Youngone Corp 47,800 UP 200
CSWIND 62,000 DN 1,400
GKL 15,250 UP 400
KOLON IND 61,900 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 40,600 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 7,960 0
emart 141,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 UP 3,150
COSMAX 86,800 UP 3,200
MANDO 50,800 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 38,700 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,100 DN 250
Netmarble 108,000 DN 3,500
KRAFTON 278,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54000 UP200
ORION 89,100 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 DN 200
BGF Retail 179,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 134,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 15,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 462,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 522,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 153,000 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,350 0
KakaoBank 50,900 DN 700
LG Energy Solution 428,000 DN 14,000
DL E&C 133,500 UP 1,000
kakaopay 143,500 DN 5,000
SKSQUARE 56,300 DN 500
HYBE 323,000 UP 13,500
SK ie technology 124,500 DN 2,000
(END)

