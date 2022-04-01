KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANJINKAL 62,800 UP 900
DoubleUGames 51,300 DN 300
CUCKOO 17,700 DN 50
POONGSAN 33,100 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 60,800 DN 500
Hansae 26,750 UP 100
Youngone Corp 47,800 UP 200
CSWIND 62,000 DN 1,400
GKL 15,250 UP 400
KOLON IND 61,900 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 40,600 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 7,960 0
emart 141,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 UP 3,150
COSMAX 86,800 UP 3,200
MANDO 50,800 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 38,700 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,100 DN 250
Netmarble 108,000 DN 3,500
KRAFTON 278,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54000 UP200
ORION 89,100 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 DN 200
BGF Retail 179,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 134,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 15,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 462,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 522,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 153,000 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,350 0
KakaoBank 50,900 DN 700
LG Energy Solution 428,000 DN 14,000
DL E&C 133,500 UP 1,000
kakaopay 143,500 DN 5,000
SKSQUARE 56,300 DN 500
HYBE 323,000 UP 13,500
SK ie technology 124,500 DN 2,000
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony