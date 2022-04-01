Kia's March sales fall 0.9 pct amid chip shortages
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Friday its sales fell 0.9 percent last month from a year earlier as global chip shortages affected its vehicle production and sales.
Kia said it sold 250,646 vehicles in March, down from 252,943 units a year ago.
"Uncertainties remain due to chip supply disruptions and the spread of the omicron virus variant, but the company will minimize the impact of the factors on vehicle production," Kia said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 12 percent on-year to 45,066 units last month from 51,011, while exports rose 1.8 percent to 205,580 from 201,932 during the cited period, it said.
From January to March, sales fell 0.7 percent to 685,358 autos from 689,990 units during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony