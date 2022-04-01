Renault Korea's March sales rose 21 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Friday its vehicle sales rose 21 percent last month from a year earlier on increased exports.
Renault Korea sold 10,409 vehicles in March, up from 8,572 units a year earlier, as strong exports offset weak domestic sales, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 22 percent on-year to 4,464 units from 5,695, but exports jumped to 5,945 units from 2,877 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.
From January to March, sales soared 60 percent to 35,236 autos from 22,068 units during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony