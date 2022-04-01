GM Korea's March sales fall 16 pct amid chip shortages
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Friday sales fell 16 percent last month from a year earlier amid continued chip shortages.
GM Korea sold 24,821 vehicles in March, down from 29,633 units a year ago due to the extended COVID-19 pandemic and chip supply disruptions, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 41 percent on-year to 3,609 units last month from 6,149, and exports also dropped 9.7 percent to 21,212 from 23,484 over the cited period, it said.
From January to March, sales declined 33 percent to 60,583 autos from 90,023 units a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
