S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 1, 2022
All News 16:45 April 01, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.823 1.815 +0.8
2-year TB 2.483 2.372 +11.1
3-year TB 2.784 2.663 +12.1
10-year TB 3.007 2.969 +3.8
2-year MSB 2.413 2.341 +7.2
3-year CB (AA-) 3.458 3.340 +11.8
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
