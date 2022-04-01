Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(4th LD) 4 killed in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets
SACHEON, South Korea -- Two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southern South Korea on Friday, killing all four pilots aboard the planes, the Air Force and local disaster response officials said.
The jets went down in a rice paddy in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, after colliding with each other in midair at around 1:37 p.m. during training, just minutes after their takeoffs from a nearby base, they said.
-----------------
S. Korean regulator to rule on Google's new billing policy next week
SEOUL -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Friday it was looking into whether Google's new payment system violates the law that bans app store operators from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems.
"We are reviewing the matter and will announce the result and response early next week," an official from the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Transition team officials to visit BTS agency this weekend
SEOUL -- Officials of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team will visit Hybe, the agency of K-pop sensation BTS, this weekend, its spokesperson said Friday, amid speculation the panel could discuss the issue of military service exemption of the boy band.
Presidential transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo and members of the social, welfare and culture subcommittee plan to visit Hybe on Saturday, according to a transition team spokesperson, Shin Yong-hyun.
-----------------
Ex-ruling party chief declares bid for Seoul mayor
SEOUL -- Five-term lawmaker Song Young-gil on Friday declared his bid for Seoul mayor in the June local elections.
Song was the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party ahead of the March 9 presidential election but stepped down following its defeat.
-----------------
S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys to meet in Washington next week
SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will have a meeting in Washington D.C. next week to discuss regional security, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday, amid concerns about the possibility of North Korea carrying out additional provocative acts.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, plans to depart for the U.S. capital on Saturday for consultations with his American counterpart Sung Kim on Monday, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Cherry blossom street in Yeouido to be open next week due to delayed blooming
SEOUL -- A famous cherry blossom street in Seoul's Yeouido district will be open to the public from April 9-17, about a week later than planned, due to a delay in blooming, the ward office said Friday.
The Yeouiseoro street, which was off limits during the cherry blossom season the past two years due to the pandemic, had initially been scheduled to open to the public on March 31, but the Yeongdeungpo ward office pushed back the opening to April 2 and then April 9, as flowering is delayed due to unseasonably low temperatures.
-----------------
Minister stresses S. Korean military's 'accurate, swift' strike capabilities
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Friday underscored South Korea's missile capabilities to "accurately and swiftly strike any targets in North Korea" amid tensions heightened by Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.
Suh was attending a ceremony marking the reinforcement of the Army Missile Strategic Command in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, as he ordered troops to maintain a "firm" readiness posture.
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(3rd LD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Top court strikes down not guilty verdict for Navy captain charged with raping female subordinate
-
(2nd LD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin get married in private ceremony