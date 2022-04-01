Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ndfos to raise 3 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:02 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Ndfos Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 3 billion won (US$2.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 374,157 common shares at a price of 8,018 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#NDFOS CO., LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!