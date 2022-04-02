S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take on Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in the group stage of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The draw for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament took place Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, the capital city of the host country, Qatar. South Korea, competing in their 10th consecutive World Cup and 11th overall, ended up in Group H.
South Korea, ranked 29th in the world, will open the tournament against No. 13 Uruguay on Nov. 24, followed by No. 60 Ghana on Nov. 28 and then No. 8 Portugal on Dec. 2.
South Korea's Portugal-born head coach, Paulo Bento, will be coaching against his native country and five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. Bento played against South Korea during the group stage at the 2002 World Cup.
South Korea qualified for this year's tournament by finishing second in Group A of the final Asian qualification round, which concluded on Tuesday.
There will be 32 teams divided into eight groups of four, and 28 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, while Qatar received an automatic berth as the host nation and were dropped into Group A.
The remaining three spots will be filled by winners of the European playoffs and the intercontinental playoffs in June.
From the group stage, the top two countries from each group will reach the knockout phase.
South Korea have made it out of the group stage twice, reaching the semifinals in 2002 as co-host with Japan, and the round of 16 in 2010 in South Africa.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
(2nd LD) U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
-
ICBM test aimed at gaining 'overwhelming power' over U.S. hostilities: pro-N.K. outlet
-
(LEAD) N.K. media boast of ICBM launch 'success'
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
-
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig downplays poor showing in 1st KBO preseason
-
(LEAD) 3 dead, 1 seriously injured in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets
-
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 1 missing in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets