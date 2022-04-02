(LEAD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup

South Korea have managed one win, one draw and six losses against Uruguay. And it was Uruguay that knocked off South Korea in the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a 2-1 victory. Luis Suarez scored both goals in that win, and the striker for Atletico Madrid remains a dangerous offensive weapon at age 35. Most recently, South Korea prevailed 2-1 in a friendly match at home in October 2018.